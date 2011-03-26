O'REILLY: Michele Bachmann May Not Be Smart Enough To Be President

It is looking more and more likely that Michele Bachmann is going to run for president in 2012 and not all conservatives are happy about that.



That includes Bill O’Reilly.

In a segment where he asked Larry Sabato, political science professor at the University of Virginia and Fox News analyst Sandy Rios about the potential presidential runs of Donald Trump, Michele Bachmann and Sarah Palin, O’Reilly was the hardest on Bachmann, who may “speak to the wheelhouse of the Republican party” but whose “frame of reference is questionable at this point.”

“She doesn’t know where Lexington and Concord are. That hurt her.”

O’Reilly was not the only one unimpressed by Bachmann. According to Sabato, “she doesn’t have the breadth of experience” necessary to be president.

“She has the Tea Party support, Bill. And that’s a critical faction in the Republican party. The eventual nominee is going to have to have the support of at least a preponderance of the Tea Party people. But you go to go way beyond Tea Party to win a general election for president.”

Bachmann did have a supporter in Rios, though, who noted that “she is not the Tea Party favourite for nothing.”

“She is a federal tax litigator. Michele Bachmann is a heavy…she is an intellectual. She knows more about finance than almost anybody in the capital.”

Video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.