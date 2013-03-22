Fox News' Bill O'Reilly Shreds Michele Bachmann After She Won't Appear On His Show

In a rather unusual takedown of a conservative, Fox News host Bill O’Reilly slammed Minnesota Rep. Michele Bachmann on The O’Reilly Factor Wednesday night, calling her attacks on President Barack Obama in a speech last week “trivial.”



In a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference last week, Bachmann criticised Obama for “lavish” spending and using taxpayer dollars to fund, among other items, a dog walker. Some of these claims were challenged, which led to an awkward hallway encounter between Bachmann and CNN reporter Dana Bash on Wednesday.

O’Reilly accused Bachmann of trivializing and “obscuring serious problems” with Obama’s spending, noting that she “can’t back up her criticism.”

“Does the president live well in the White House? Yes, he does. Is there money wasted there? You bet there is. But every other president in history has lived in comfort, and it looks like President Bush the younger had a bigger White House budget than Barack Obama does,” O’Reilly said.

O’Reilly said he invited Bachmann on his show to explain some of the comments, but she didn’t want to talk about it, “even though this program has been fair to her always.”

Watch the full clip below, via Mediaite:

