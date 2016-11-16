Bill O'Reilly had an unnerving reaction when asked about Megyn Kelly's new book

Fox News host Bill O’Reilly had an intense reaction when asked if he was interested in Megyn Kelly’s new book.

During an appearance on “CBS This Morning” Tuesday, O’Reilly initially waved off any suggestion that he would read Kelly’s “Settle for More,” a book that, according to a New York Times review, touches on some unsavoury happenings at the Fox News network.

“I’m trying to stay out of any of that kind of stuff,” O’Reilly said. “It doesn’t pertain to my life. I wish her well. She’s a very smart woman. … I’m not interested in this.”

The panel pushed him for a more specific answer: “You’re not interested in sexual harassment?,” one person asked.

O’Reilly pushed back: “I’m not interested in basically litigating something that is finished that makes my network look bad. OK? I’m not interested in making my network look bad. At all. That doesn’t interest me one bit.”

Fox News was at the center of a sexual harassment scandal earlier this year. At least two personalities left the network amid the shake-up, including the now-former CEO, Roger Ailes.

Watch O’Reilly’s reaction below:

Whoa, this Bill O’Reilly reaction when he’s asked about @megynkelly‘s new book pic.twitter.com/AGgcLXSm6u

— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) November 15, 2016

