Bill O'Reilly Calls For Media Matters To Be Stripped Of Their Tax Exempt Status

Last night on the O’Reilly Factor, FOX News’ top-rated show, Bill O’Reilly called on the government to strip Media Matters of its tax exempt status.



Some background: Media Matters has enjoyed tax exempt status since launching in May 2004.

It is set up as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organisation under the allowance that it “educates the public.”

O’Reilly’s issue with this, in a nutshell, is that Media Matters’s raison d’etre these days is not so much to “educate” as to take down FOX News.

And he has a point.

On its ‘about us’ page Media Matters says it exists in order to “monitor a cross section of print, broadcast, cable, radio, and Internet media outlets for conservative misinformation — news or commentary that is not accurate, reliable, or credible and that forwards the conservative agenda — every day, in real time.”

However, in recent years, notably since Obama’s election, the site’s focus has been almost entirely Fox News. So much so, it’s impossible to use a video clip from them without thoroughly vetting it make sure their headline remotely reflects what the clip contains. Often times it doesn’t.

Earlier this year they launched a Drop Fox campaign to encourage advertisers to boycott the network.

During the segment last night O’Reilly had on C. Boyden grey, who was George H.W. Bush‘s White House Counsel. grey suggested someone should file an application with the IRS to revoke the status. And that that someone should not be Fox News.

