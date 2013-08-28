Bill O'Reilly: Anyone Opposing US Strike In Syria Is A 'Loon'

Bill O’Reilly must think America is

made up mostly of loons.

As Andrew Kirell of Mediaite points out, O’Reilly said yesterday during his show that bombing Syria was the only course of action left for America, and that any person in Congress unwilling to vote for that course of action must be a loon.

“Who’s going to vote against that besides the loons?” the Factor host asked Karl Rove, who appeared on the show. “It’s got to be done quickly. Bang, boom. And then let the chips fall where they may. But no more dead kids breathing poison gas.”

Consequently, targets might not actually include chemical weapons sites, and planners aren’t even sure if the two days of proposed bombing will result in Assad’s ouster.

Max Fisher of the Washington Post notes that the only thing less popular than Congress is Congress voting to attack Syria.

And it likely won’t be “bang, boom … done quickly,” former Marine General James Mattis said last month at a conference in Aspen that escalated involvement in Syria by the U.S. military would lead to “a full-throated, very, very serious war.”

Watch O’Reilly talk about Syria:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.