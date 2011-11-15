KILLING LINCOLN: Ford's Theatre Refuses To Carry Bill O'Reilly's New Book

The Washington Post reports that according to a study done by Rae Emerson, the deputy superintendent of Ford’s Theatre National Historic Site, Bill O’Reilly’s new book ‘Killing Lincoln’ suffers from too many “factual errors and a lack of documentation” to be sold at the museum’s bookstore.



Or at least the book store the NPS runs in the basement of the site. The regular gift store upstairs is selling it. They are apparently comfortable with people making up their own mind about the book.

Here is how Amazon describes the book:

In the midst of the patriotic celebrations in Washington D.C., John Wilkes Booth—charismatic ladies’ man and impenitent racist—murders Abraham Lincoln at Ford’s Theatre. A furious manhunt ensues and Booth immediately becomes the country’s most wanted fugitive. Lafayette C. Baker, a smart but shifty New York detective and former Union spy, unravels the string of clues leading to Booth, while federal forces track his accomplices. The thrilling chase ends in a fiery shootout and a series of court-ordered executions—including that of the first woman ever executed by the U.S. government, Mary Surratt. Featuring some of history’s most remarkable figures, vivid detail, and page-turning action, Killing Lincoln is history that reads like a thriller.

And yet all that thrill is not rooted in fact. Or not rooted enough. According to one historian WaPo spoke to “‘Killing Lincoln’ has no footnotes. An afterword on sources lists “books, websites, and other archived information.” But to Steers, the list leaves out important primary documents. “The authors have chosen to write a story based . . . [on] a few dozen secondary books that range from excellent to positively dreadful . . . [with] no vetting . . . treating them as equal.”

Sounds like a succinct description of cable news.

*Update: O’Reillly tells Politico the accusations are “a concerted effort by people who don’t like me to diminish the book.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.