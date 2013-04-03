Bill O'Reilly Explodes At Conservative Radio Host Laura Ingraham Over His Gay Marriage Comments

Fox News host Bill O’Reilly and conservative radio host Laura Ingraham went back and forth Tuesday night, over comments O’Reilly made a week ago sympathetic to supporters of gay marriage.



O’Reilly has taken a fair amount of heat for his comments, in which he said gay marriage opponents’ only argument seems to be “thumping the Bible.” Ingraham charged that this had caused a “feud” between O’Reilly and conservatives, including radio host Rush Limbaugh.

O’Reilly denied that there was any kind of “feud,” but Ingraham told him that he didn’t need to say what he said, particularly taking issue with his “thump the Bible” comments.

“Why did you use the word ‘thump?'” she asked him.

“Because that’s the way you get it across,” O’Reilly responded. “There are Bible thumpers, and all they do is say, ‘I object to gay marriage because God objects to it.’ You don’t win a policy debate in America with that.”

O’Reilly said he was “in business to help,” saying his comments were “accurate” and “honest” and that gay marriage advocates “can’t win the debate” with the arguments they make now.

“For some people, it’s not about a debate,” Ingraham said. “It’s about living the lives they want to live.”

