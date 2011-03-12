BILL O'REILLY: King's Muslim Hearings Just Like Bobby Kennedy's Hearings On Mafia

Earlier today, speaking at the House hearings on Muslim extremism, Minnesota Congressman Keith Ellison, who is Muslim, broke down while talking about a Muslim 9/11 first responder who died in the attack.



Ellison appeared on The O’Reilly Factor last night, where O’Reilly asked him, “don’t you want to know, Congressman, the facts about the jihad and some mosques? There are allegations as you know that extremism is being preached in some American mosques. Do you want to know that?”

Ellison said he did, but about extremism in every community, not just the Muslim one.

“My problem was the demonetization of a singular community and, as we know, Timothy McVeigh, violent extremist, murdered Americans. Jared Loughner. People who committed horrific acts at Columbine. This is not simply a problem with the Muslim community, but, in fact, I am concerned about that problem too. And that’s why I have spoken out and written and supported legislation on these points.”

He also accused O’Reilly of “using loaded words like jihad.”

O’Reilly then compared the King hearings to the hearings that Bobby Kennedy held on the mafia in 1962.

“I think this is just about the same thing in the sense that one ethnicity, one religion is being singled out for investigation. absolutely right on that. OK?”

Ellison rejected the comparison, saying that those hearings were not targeting all Italians like these hearings are doing to Muslims.

“If Peter King said we want to do an investigative hearing on al-Qaeda, you would have no argument with me. I would say absolutely go get them.”

They did both agree that they wanted to see King bring in some actual experts and people who are in law enforcement to give their opinions on whether or not there really is a problem.

Video below:

