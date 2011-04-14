HALLELUJAH! Jon Stewart Thanks Bill O'Reilly For Smacking Down Trump's Birther Nonsense

Glynnis MacNicol

Bipartisanship!

Last night Jon Stewart doffed his hat to Fox News’ new voice of reason Bill O’Reilly for declaring on air that yes, President Obama has a birth certificate.

“That’s right bitches, old William Jedediah O’Reilly used his pulpit to refute not just the birther bullshit, but all the Obama Internet-based bullshit.”

And thus ends your moment of kumbaya on cable.  Video below.

 

The Daily Show With Jon Stewart Mon – Thurs 11p / 10c Tales of Principled behaviour – Obama Birth Certificate Mystery www.thedailyshow.com

