Bill O'Reilly Blasts Jon Stewart, And Says He's Out In 'Left-Wing Fantasyland'

Fox News host Bill O’Reilly fired back at “The Daily Show’s” Jon Stewart on Wednesday night, the day after Stewart had criticised O’Reilly’s pre-Super Bowl interview with President Barack Obama.

Stewart slammed O’Reilly on Wednesday for focusing his questions largely on the topics of Benghazi, the IRS, and the Affordable Care Act — a combination Stewart called a Fox News “scandal grab bag.” O’Reilly shot back at Stewart in a segment entitled, “Making Jon Stewart understand America.”

“Now, I know and you probably know, too that these issues aren’t important to Jon Stewart or even to the president,” O’Reilly said. “They don’t see them as vital because they don’t pertain to social justice or global warming.

“So, if I ask about those issues I’m a doofus, a scandal monger.”

O’Reilly said there were still legitimate, lingering questions about each of the topics.

“The American people are being forced to accept Obamacare and right now, despite billions of dollars spent, it’s still chaotic. I believe that might be an important issue. Are you hearing me out there in left-wing fantasy land? Good grief,” he said.

O’Reilly also came under direct criticism by the president, who said “of course” O’Reilly had been unfair in his line of questioning.

Here’s the clip, via Fox News:

