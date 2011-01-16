Bill O'Reilly Jokes About Tom Brokaw Being Shot In Arizona. Seriously.

Way to tone it down, Bill.

In his Dumbest Things of the Week segment Bill O’Reilly created his own top-notch entry.

O’Reilly showed a clip of Tom Brokaw on Morning Joe the other morning saying that, given Arizona’s concealed weapons laws, he would be worried to go into a restaurant or bar there.

O’Reilly, with a big smile on his face, mocked and them mimicked what it would be like for Brokaw to be shot and killed.

“Oh, that’s right Tom. So, you’re sitting there eating your can of peas, and somebody comes over, ‘Oh, you’re Tom Brokaw!’ BAM!”

Greg Gutfeld went on to say, “it’s kind of class warfare. People who don’t know people who own guns, they see them as gun nuts.”

Obviously O’Reilly was kidding, and not actually inciting anyone to go out and shoot Brokaw. But geez, is this sort of thing ever really funny, let alone less than a week after a mass shooting?

Video below. The section on Brokaw beings at 3:15.



