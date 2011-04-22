Glenn Beck And Bill O'Reilly: MSNBC Only Exists To Humiliate Conservatives

When conservative blogger Andrew Breitbart appeared on Martin Bashir‘s MSNBC show on Wednesday and was asked about his thoughts on the Marilyn Davenport scandal, Breitbart took offence and accused Bashir of calling him a racist and MSNBC of doing that to all conservatives.



Last night, Bill O’Reilly and Glenn Beck jumped to Breitbart’s defence and backed up his claim about MSNBC.

Beck praised Breitbart, calling him “absolutely fearless”, telling O’Reilly, “He’s a little like you, walks right into lion’s den.”

(This compliment is a little surprising coming from Beck, since Breitbart recently accused him of stealing content.)

O’Reilly questioned whether it was a smart move to go onto a rival network at all “because you don’t really convert many people over there” and then reiterated Breitbart’s point: that MSNBC only exists to make conservatives look foolish.

“This goes to trying to humiliate conservatives. It’s trying to attack them and brand them and Breitbart had it. He got teed off.”

Both Beck and O’Reilly wondered how long MSNBC could even stay in business with their “abysmal” ratings.

Video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

