GERALDO: "I Bet Peter King Regrets Having These Hearings"

Earlier this week Congressman Al Green of Texas was asked about how he felt about Peter King‘s hearings on the radicalization of Muslim and this is what he had to say:



“I think all criminals ought to prosecuted. I think all terrorists ought to be investigated which is why I’ve said we ought to investigate all of them and that would include the KKK. Over a hundred years of terrorism, why not investigate them too? They are rooted in a religion as well. Check out their website. You’ll see.”

O’Reilly couldn’t believe that “Congressman Green has the nerve to foist upon the American public that the KKK should be equally looked when the KKK hasn’t had any kind of impact in this country in decades.”

“If you look at the totality of the problem, in the world, not just the United States, it is Muslim-jihad generated.”

Guest Geraldo Rivera pointed out that “The last act of attempted terror in the United States, that was a neo Nazi, that guy in Spokane, Washington, who planted a weapon of mass destruction on the route of the Martin Luther King Day parade march. And that was terrorism. This was a neo Nazi and why wouldn’t a hearing on domestic terror include a heinous act like that?”

O’Reilly said he would not be opposed to having hearings on the KKK, “but to raise them to the equivalency of the jihad is insane.”

Geraldo, who called Peter King his “favourite congressman,” still was against the entire premise of what he was trying to do.

“I bet Peter King regrets having these hearings, why? Because they were more heat than light. They divided people. They made Muslim Americans feel assailed in many ways, Bill. I think this was a terrible, terrible idea.”

Video below:

