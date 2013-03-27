BILL O'REILLY: Gay Marriage Opponents' Only Argument Is 'Thumping The Bible'

Fox News host Bill O’Reilly said on his show Tuesday night that gay marriage advocates have a “compelling argument,” adding that all the issue’s opponents have been able to do is “thump the bible.”



O’Reilly discussed the two landmark gay marriage cases before the Supreme Court this week — California’s Proposition 8 and the federal defence of Marriage Act — with fellow Fox News host and former lawyer Megyn Kelly.

Kelly brought up a recent conversation she had with Tony Perkins, the president of the Family Research Council, and said that he didn’t have a compelling argument against gay marriage.

“I agree with you 100 per cent,” O’Reilly said. “The compelling argument is on the side of homosexuals. That’s where the compelling argument is. We’re Americans. We just want to be treated like everybody else.

“That’s a compelling argument. And to deny that, you’ve got to have a very strong argument on the other side. And the other side hasn’t been able to do anything but thump the Bible.”

To be clear, O’Reilly didn’t offer a full-throated endorsement of gay marriage. But he added that he has long been a supporter of civil unions. He said he “doesn’t feel too strongly” one way or the other about gay marriage.

