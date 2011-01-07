O'REILLY FACTOR: Is The GOP Going To Shut Down Government Over Health Care Bill?

On last night’s O’Reilly Factor, Dick Morris and Bill O’Reilly got into a bit of a spat over what the new Republican congress will and should do about the Obama healthcare bill.



According to Morris, the Republicans will take the fight all the way to shutting down the government.

“And when the budget comes up for the IRS or for HHS, the Republicans have to say, ‘We will appropriate money for these agencies but only if you eliminate funds to enforce Obamacare and only if you make it a criminal penalty to transfer money into these programs.’ And if Obama doesn’t go along with it, vetoes it, then we’ll have a government shutdown. And the issue will be Obamacare. And the Republicans will win that because the people oppose Obamacare.”

O’Reilly seemed to get fed up with Morris over this, saying that Republicans will not let it go that far, since it always boomerangs on them, nor will Obama blink when it comes to healthcare.

“So then chaos ensues and then the American people have to decide whether, what’s better: waiting till 2012 to vote out the President… it’s two years away that we get a new president. If President Obama continues to do what he’s done the last two years, he’s done. I don’t think the American public want the government to blow up in 2011 or 12. They are willing to wait the two years to get a Republican president and then Obamacare goes out the window. Lets be realistic about the time frame.” O’Reilly said in response.

This seems like strange talk from Morris, who reminds us that he was there the last time Republicans forced a government shutdown in 1995 while he was working in the Clinton White House. But Morris thinks that the only reasons that they lost is because they tried to cut Medicare.

But, as O’Reilly points out, “It doesn’t really matter at this point why they lost, what matters is they did lose.”

Video below.



