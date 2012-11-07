Bill O'Reilly Goes Off: 'The White Establishment Is The Minority'

Fox News host Bill O’Reilly went on a solemn rant tonight as early election results started pouring in, and he sounded as if he was already ready to blame Republican Mitt Romney for a loss based on early returns and exit polls.



He also gave this explanation as to why he thought Obama would win:

“Obama wins because it’s not a traditional America anymore. The white establishment is the minority. People want things.”

Watch below:

