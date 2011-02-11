O'REILLY FACTOR: Obama Has Screwed Up Egypt, And Is Not Likable Enough To Save His Presidency

According to a new Gallup poll, Obama has a 47% approval rating for his handling of Egypt, but 46% of people disapprove of his handling of Afghanistan, 54% disapprove on how he handled taxes and 68% disapprove of his handling of the deficit.



Appearing on The O’Reilly Factor, Dick Morris explained why these numbers do not bode well for President Obama.

“I think what’s going on is that Obama is moving into a new political dimension where he’s coming across as a nice guy, a good person, a reasonable guy, but not an effective president. And what’s happening is that more and more people are following what came across in your interview. Most people watching that interview would say, ‘I like the guy but I don’t agree with him. I think he is a good guy but I don’t think he is right.’ And ultimately voters vote on issues.”

Even things like him quitting smoking might endear him to voters, but it won’t sway them to vote for him.

Morris, in what one imagines to be a rare moment of agreement with NYT’s Nick Kristoff, also believes that Obama is making a big mistake when it comes to the current crisis in Egypt.

“Well, this whole Egyptian policy, I believe, is headed toward a catastrophe. Because I think that what’s going to happen is that eventually Mubarak will have to go, Suleiman won’t satisfy them and I think the Muslim Brotherhood’s going to take over. And Unless Barack Obama lays out a predicate of warning against the Muslim Brotherhood, and attacking them and criticising them and warning Egypt not to fall prey to them. When they do, he is going to look like Jimmy Carter creating Iran.”

“It’s so funny, this guy could lose office over foreign policy.”

