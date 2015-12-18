'You are too thin-skinned': Bill O'Reilly confronts Donald Trump again

Fox News host Bill O’Reilly confronted Donald Trump yet again during an interview that aired Wednesday night.

O’Reilly, who has had a number of heated arguments with Trump, repeatedly told the Republican presidential front-runner that he was “thin-skinned.”

O’Reilly pointed to the Tuesday-night debate, hosted by CNN, where Trump complained that CNN was acting “very unprofessional” with their negative questions about him.

“Honestly, I think I get better press from CNN than I do Fox, if you want to know the truth,” Trump told O’Reilly, speaking from a campaign rally in Mesa, Arizona.

“Our job is to be tough!” O’Reilly exclaimed as the two talked over one another. “It’s our job to vet you the best way we can. Look, you are too thin-skinned.”

Trump fires near-daily broadsides against various media outlets that he feels cover him unfairly. Ahead of the Tuesday debate, Trump furiously tweeted at not only CNN but Fox News, which he said was “not fair” in its coverage. Trump further attacked “dopey” Fox host Megyn Kelly and various Fox pundits.

“You want to be president. Tweet about Putin. Tweet about ISIS. I mean, it looks petty. It looks petty. Don’t you think it looks petty?” O’Reilly asked. “Don’t you think it looks petty?”

Trump disagreed with O’Reilly and said he was simply calling out inaccuracies in the media.

Earlier in the interview, the Fox host also accused Trump of intentionally making over-the-top policy announcements and statements in order to provoke an emotional reaction from his supporters. Trump recently ignited a national firestorm by proposing a temporary ban on Muslims entering the US.

“Are you going to tell me tonight on this program that you don’t say stuff just to get to the emotion of the voter? I know you do!” O’Reilly exclaimed. “You’re telling me you don’t do this to whip up the base and whip up your crowd?”

Trump again disagreed with O’Reilly and assured the host that he knows “more about policy than just about anybody.”

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough has also memorably called Trump “thin-skinned” during an interview with the candidate.

Watch part of the O’Reilly interview below:

