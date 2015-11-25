'Don't do this': Bill O'Reilly lectures Donald Trump over racial retweet

Fox News/screengrab Fox News host Bill O’Reilly, left, interviews Donald Trump.

Fox News host Bill O’Reilly confronted real-estate mogul Donald Trump on Monday for a controversial tweet he shared last weekend.

Trump retweeted an image purporting to give crime statistics by race.

But as O’Reilly noted, the numbers were wildly inaccurate. The source was the “Crime Statistics Bureau,” an entity that doesn’t exist, according to PolitiFact.

“This bothered me, I got to tell you,” O’Reilly told Trump. “You tweeted out that whites [are] killed by blacks, … at a rate of 81%. And that’s totally wrong. [The percentage of] whites killed by blacks is 15%.”

Trump quickly distanced himself from the Sunday tweet, which he has yet to delete from his account.

“Bill, I didn’t tweet. I retweeted somebody that was supposedly an expert,” he claimed. “Am I going to check every statistic? I get millions and millions of people.”

The two proceeded to talk over one another.

“You’re a presidential contender, you’ve got to check,” O’Reilly told Trump of his tweets.

“You know what? Fine,” Trump replied. “But this came out of radio shows and everything else. All it was was a retweet.”

“Oh come on. Radio shows?” O’Reilly asked.

“Excuse me,” Trump interjected. “All it was is a retweet, it wasn’t from me, and it did: It came out of a radio show and other places.”

O’Reilly ended that back-and-forth by lecturing Trump on what he should do to avoid giving ammunition to his rivals. Trump has had multiple other retweets that generated controversy, including one that featured Nazi imagery.

“You know I’m looking out for you, right? You know that?” he asked. “I look out for every honest politician, I don’t care what party they’re in. Don’t do this. Don’t put your name on stuff like this. Because it makes the other side — it gives them stuff to tell the ill-informed voter that you’re a racist. I mean, you just handed them a platter!”

“This was a retweet,” Trump reiterated. “This was a retweet. This was a retweet. And it came from sources that are very credible.”

“You shouldn’t be tweeting! Don’t tweet! Give it up for Lent,” O’Reilly told him.

Earlier in their conversation, Trump also said, “I’m probably the least racist person on Earth.”

Watch below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.