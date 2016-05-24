Bill O'Reilly to Donald Trump over attacks on Bill Clinton: 'I'm not sure that's a good idea'

Fox News host Bill O’Reilly on Monday questioned Donald Trump over his emerging new focus on former President Bill Clinton’s decades-old incidents of alleged sexual misconduct.

In a Monday interview, O’Reilly warned the presumptive Republican presidential nominee that his attempt to revive the accusations against former president may not prove effective.

“You put up some stuff on Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton, some tawdry stuff. I’m not sure that this is a good thing, to do that,” O’Reilly said.

O’Reilly began the discussion the same day Trump’s campaign released a video on Instagram that featured the voices of two of the women who have accused Bill Clinton of sexual misconduct.

Trump shrugged off O’Reilly’s criticism, asserting that Democratic presidential frontrunner Hillary Clinton’s campaign began the attacks on Trump.

“I’m only responding to what they do. They have been nasty. She’s been very nasty,” Trump said.

O’Reilly pushed back slightly, maintaining that Trump’s line of attack against the Clintons was not inspiring confidence among American allies abroad.

“I understand what you’re trying to do here is inhibit Mrs. Clinton from attacking you personally by saying if you play that game, then I can come back 10 times harder. I understand that. But you know it makes the country look bad abroad. That’s what I’m worried about,” O’Reilly said.

“I don’t like doing that but I have no choice, but I have to do it,” Trump said.

He added: “I have to fight back the way I have to fight back.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.