Bill O'Reilly Apparently Missed The 'Tone It Down' Memo: Calls NYT, MSNBC 'Merchants Of Hate'

So much for Roger Ailes‘ instruction that his guys shut up and tone it down



Last night, Bill O’Reilly was mad as hell over what he considers to be “gross exploitation” by people on the left over the shooting in Tuscon, Arizona over the weekend.

O’Reilly went after the “merchants of hate” namely the NYT and MSNBC for being quick to lay blame at conservatives’ s doorstep.

New York Times columnist Paul Krugman in particular, whose editorial yesterday placed some of the blame for Saturday’s events on Minnesota congresswoman Michele Bachmann for saying she wanted her constituents to be “armed and dangerous,” was subject to O’Reilly’s wrath.

O’Reilly also followed in Glenn Beck’s footsteps, jumping to the defence of Sarah Palin.

“As everybody knows, Governor Palin was very active in last November’s election and using words like “targeting certain districts” is common political usage. In fact, Fox News correspondent Jane Rosen reports that the Democratic Leadership Committee has used almost the exact same imagery as Governor Palin in assessing campaigns.”

This is the same DNC map noted by Roger Ailes yesterday in his ‘tone it down’ memo and which began popping up with great frequency on Fox News yesterday afternoon.

There was a bit of an ironic moment in O’Reilly’s rant, when he said this:

“The New York Times, MSNBC, Paul Krugman and others, are furious that their far-left vision is falling apart, so they are using a terrible tragedy, using it, to attack their perceived political enemies. That’s what this is all about. The failure of the far-left agenda.”

Heaven forbid someone use a terrible tragedy to attack anyone. Just imagine what this might have sounded like if Ailes hadn’t told his staff to tone it down. Huh.

Video below



