Bill O'Reilly Defends Obama's Right To Fill Out An NCAA Bracket

A lot of our commenters took President Obama to task for filling out a NCAA Tournament bracket (which is doing very well, by the way) in the middle of of a war, a nuclear crisis, an budget crisis, and the thousand other crises that the leader of the free world has to deal with everyday.



But even Bill O’Reilly thinks people need to lay off.

“That’s just Obama-bashing, pure and simple,” said O’Reilly on his show last night, as part of a larger complaint about the “industry of Obama-bashing.” He thinks complaints need to be rooted in substance not ideology. That’s probably true!

