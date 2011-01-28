Bill O'Reilly Wants Jon Stewart To Know That His Nazi Rhetoric Was Entirely Justified!

Let’s recap here for a second.



First, Congressman Steve Cohen of Tennessee made a speech on the floor of the House of Representatives and compared the Republican effort to repeal the health care law to Nazism.

Then Richard Socarides of Media Matters went on Megyn Kelly’s show and pointed out to her that similar language had been used on the very network she works for, a charge she vehemently denied.

THEN Jon Stewart entered the fray and showed a montage on his show of not only Fox News correspondents using the same terminology, but someone using it on Kelly’s own show.

Are you with me so far?

One of the clips that Stewart used was of Bill O’Reilly comparing liberal bloggers to Nazis so now O’Reilly has come to his own defence, attempting put the clip that Jon Stewart used of him in context, because then we’d all see that it is actually OK to compare someone to a Nazi as long as they did something bad first, I guess.

So what is the context that O’Reilly came up with? When he made the Nazi comparison he was responding to some comments left on the Huffington Post about Nancy Reagan back in 2008 that said “Like her evil husband, she has lived far too long. Here’s hoping the hag suffers for several weeks, then croaks in the tub.”

Not a post by a writer, but (presumably anonymous) comments.

“Now, I submit to you, ladies and gentlemen, that my comparison to the vile Nazi propaganda machine is dead on. You can make the call on that. Jon Stewart did not mention Nancy Reagan or the context of my remarks. He just used a short clip of a much longer statement. No setup whatsoever.”

Uh huh. Someone should send O’Reilly over to the Blaze.

There are a few problems with what O’Reilly is saying. First, the context he gives for the clip doesn’t excuse it at all. And second, Stewart was trying to show that Fox was being hypocritical by slamming someone for using the same exact language they had used themselves and then denying it.

Needless to say, nothing is more mutually beneficial to both O’Reilly and Stewart than exactly this sort of back and forth.

Video below

