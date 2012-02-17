Bill O'Reilly criticises Whitney Houston, Upsets Matt Lauer

MSNBC



Bill O’Reilly has managed to do something so few people have done: piss off affable morning show host Matt Lauer. During a segment of “Today,” the Fox show host took on the subject of Whitney Houston with a whole lot of gusto. Not only did O’Reilly bash mainstream media outlets for exploiting Houston’s death, he criticised celebrities (and again the media) for not stopping Houston from her addictions.

O’Reilly took a lot of jabs at the late singer. He stated that he doesn’t think anyone can be “a slave to addiction” and that addiction is a mental disease but that you can get through it with free will.

He went on to state, “You don’t have free will when you have lung cancer. You do have free will when you’re a crack addict.”

Then he took on the media, the stories were “sensationalized to exploit the woman’s condition,” O’Reilly claimed.

But Lauer wasn’t having it. After trying to defend certain stories, he started to turn the subject away from the fight. But O’Reilly stated he would always be right if the two tried to defend their opinions.

To this Lauer responded, “I know you’d always think you’re right.”

