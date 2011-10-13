KNOCK IT OFF! Bill O'Reilly Does Battle With Cornel West And Tavis Smiley Over Occupy Wall St.

Never boring Cornel West and PBS’s Tavis Smiley are making the media rounds this week to their series on poverty in America and have been making some sizable cable news waves in the process.



Turns out they were simply a warm-up to last night’s explosive appearance on Bill O’Reilly. Wow.

The conversation essentially revolved around O’Reilly’s belief (similar to Herman Cain’s) that poverty is the result of people not working hard enough.

And that there is no merit to the complaints of the Occupy Wall St. protesters.

But things really got hot when O’Reilly suggested that no bankers had been put in jail back in 2008 because they didn’t technically break any laws (also what President Obama noted in a recent press conference).

In a moment that is sure to land in this weekend’s SNL, Smiley and West threw up their hands in disbelief.

“Why would you say something like that, brother.” Said West.

Knock it off!…Back it up, professor! What law did they break?” Countered O’Reilly.

West admitted he only had a hunch.

“You take your law school at Princeton, you develop an illegality and I will put it on the air,” said O’Reilly.

Watch below.

video.foxnews.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.