HUH: Charles Krauthammer Is Surprisingly Impressed With Herman Cain's Strange Press Conference

It’s not small thing to have conservative heavyweight Charles Krauthammer in your corner, or at least giving you a fair chance — you will recall Donald Trump‘s so-called presidential campaign never fully bounced back from Krauthammer’s criticism.



Last night on Bill O’Reilly‘s show Krauthammer gave Cain what one assumes is the fairest support Cain can expect to hear from the conservative establishment. Kraut isn’t buying Cain’s conspiracy blame game, but on the whole thinks he pulled off his press conference yesterday “intact”.

“I think he crossed the wire just about intact. I think he made one mistake, to blindly blame it on what he called the democratic machine. You can’t go around making charges if you don’t know whether they’re true or not….but on substance I thought he defended himself in a way that was rather effective….I think he should stop throwing out accusations and simply talk about the subjects….And because you can’t know [the details of what happened) you have to have some sympathy with all sides…at least you ought to have some humility in judging the players here.”

video.foxnews.com

