WATCH Bill O'Reilly Battles The Atheist Responsible For The Anti-Christmas Billboard

Back in the December at the height of his regularly scheduled War on the War on Christmas, Bill O’Reilly was continually outraged that commuters from New Jersey into New York had to drive by a big billboard that declared Christmas to be a myth.



Tuesday night, David Silverman, president of the American Atheist Group, and the guy responsible for the sign braved the dungeon and came on to talk to O’Reilly about “the scam” that is Christianity.

The result was about as awesome as you’d expect.

But this was the best part:

O’REILLY: I’ll tell you why [religion’s] not a scam, in my opinion: tide goes in, tide goes out. Never a miscommunication. You can’t explain that.

SILVERMAN: Tide goes in, tide goes out?

O’REILLY: See, the water, the tide comes in and it goes out, Mr. Silverman. It always comes in, and always goes out. You can’t explain that.

Silverman is pretty sure it has nothing to do with a “mad man in the sky.” Then there was a little name-calling. Video below



