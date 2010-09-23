Bill O'Reilly And Jon Stewart's Bizarro Love-Hate Chemistry Makes For Great TV

We’re not going to bore you with a detailed re-cap of Jon Stewart’s appearance on Bill O’Reilly’s show last night, or comment on who won, or use terms like “shredded” or “ripped” or “face-off.” We’re just going to tell you that it’s a video worth watching.



Both hosts — one on the left and one on the right — have books to shill, which is why they’re appearing on each other’s shows this time around. (O’Reilly does “The Daily Show” next week.) During round one last night, they made fun of each other, they argued, they snarked and sniffed. There were lots of laughs and eye-rolling, and the whole thing didn’t really go anywhere, pretty much. But it was great TV none the less, and we’re eager for the ratings to come in.

In the meantime, check out the interview — it got cut down for the actual episode, but O’Reilly posted the whole thing on his website.

Two parts:

video.foxnews.com

video.foxnews.com

