Bill O'Reilly And Jon Stewart Had An Epic Showdown Over White Privilege

Comedy Central Jon Stewart and Bill O’Reilly on ‘The Daily Show.’

Fox News host Bill O’Reilly and comedian Jon Stewart faced off on Wednesday night about whether “white privilege” exists.

Things got heated. The two television personalities, who have tussled on each other’s shows in the past, repeatedly shouted over one another and shot snide remarks back and forth for most of the 12-minute segment. Later on, O’Reilly turned to Stewart’s “Daily Show” studio audience audience to engage them directly.

“You think I’m sitting here because I’m white? What are you, a moron? I’m sitting here because I’m obnoxious, not because I’m white!” he exclaimed.

In August, O’Reilly’s had a high-profile debate with another Fox News anchor, Megyn Kelly, on white privilege. Kelly passionately argued it is an issue while O’Reilly dismissed the concept. Stewart began his own interview with O’Reilly by tossing aside O’Reilly’s new book — apparently the intended subject of the discussion — to return to the racial debate.

“This is all I want from you today. This is it,” Stewart began. “I have one simple question: I want you to admit that there is such a thing as white privilege. That’s all I want you to do … I just want you to say, ‘I’m terribly, terribly wrong on this.'”

O’Reilly quickly mocked Stewart’s looks in return.

“In your case, there is white privilege,” O’Reilly said. “The fact that you’re here, sitting there. He doesn’t even shave. He doesn’t even — look at you.”

The discussion quickly pivoted back to the substance of the issue as the two debated the lasting effects of slavery and Jim Crow laws. Stewart argued O’Reilly, who came from an overwhelmingly white Long Island town, was a direct beneficiary of white privilege.

“This is the usual white guilt liberal stuff,” replied O’Reilly. He soon added, “Let me repeat this and I’ll do it slowly so even you can understand it: If you work hard, if you get educated, if you’re an honest person, you can make it in America!”

Watch the full segment below.

