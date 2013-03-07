Fox News' Bill O'Reilly Goes Ballistic On Alan Colmes: 'You Are Lying! You Are Lying!'

Photo: Fox News

Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly blew up at guest Alan Colmes on “The O’Reilly Factor” Tuesday night, shouting at him, calling him a liar, and saying he was full of “bull-blank.”O’Reilly brought Colmes on to discuss what he saw as a lack of willingness from President Barack Obama to offer a single spending cut. When Colmes pushed back on that, O’Reilly started to get heated.



O’Reilly pushed him to name a specific program Obama has been willing to cut. Colmes offered Medicare — which has been put on the table repeatedly in budget talks — but O’Reilly blew up at Colmes and said that was not “specific” enough.

“Hold it, hold it, because now I’m getting teed off at you. Give me one damn program he said he would cut? One?” O’Reilly said.

“Why do you want to yell at me for?” Colmes asked.

“Because you are lying! You are lying!” O’Reilly said. “… Here is the proof.”

As the “proof,” O’Reilly asked him again to offer a single spending cut Obama has proposed. Again, Colmes offered Medicare and Medicaid.

“That’s not a specific program,” O’Reilly said, to which Colmes pointed out that it was indeed a program.

Here’s video of the blow-up (it begins midway through the segment):

