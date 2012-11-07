Bill O'Reilly Rants About Chris Christie Helping Obama Win The Election

Fox anchor Bill O’Reilly just weighed in on the pending election results, saying the photo-op of President Obama surveying affected areas with New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has skewed the odds in the president’s favour.



“There was Chris Christie and President Obama walking down the beach, you know, with a little ‘Seth in the Moon Glow’ music behind them, and it just wiped the governor’s campaign off the map for five days,” O’Reilly said.

Watch his rant below, including his take that that Sandy completely overrode the Libya story.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.