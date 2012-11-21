Bill O'Brien Won't Commit To Penn State, Could Leave After One Season

Photo: AP Images

Penn State head coach Bill O’Brien was recently asked by David Jones of PennLive.com if the first-year coach is going to be back next season. And rather than give a simple “yes,” O’Brien danced around the question saying he is “focused on one game at a time,” and that it is “not something [he] even thinks about.”When O’Brien was asked for a yes or no, O’Brien reiterated that he is focused on the next game and this year’s team.



Of course, O’Brien could just be angling for a raise from Penn State. But with his NFL background, O’Brien is certain to draw interest from pro teams that don’t have to deal with a lingering scandal, nagging politics, or a crippling NCAA probation.

And there are already rumours that teams will go after O’Brien after the season. One of those teams is the Jacksonville Jaguars, a team that showed interest in O’Brien a year ago before he took the Penn State job.

After struggling to start the post-Joe Paterno era with an 0-2 start, Penn State has quietly put together a strong season, winning seven of their last nine. But for the man that rescued the program, it could be one-and-done.

