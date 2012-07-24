Current Penn State Head Coach Bill O'Brien Says He's 'Committed For The Long Term'

Photo: AP Images

The NCAA hammered Penn State with a $60 million fine, loss of scholarships, no post-season play for four years, and all wins were vacated from 1998-2011.But current head football coach, Bill O’Brien, who had nothing to do with the scandal but is taking a huge punishment, said in a statement he is committed to Penn State for the long term:



“Today we receive a very harsh penalty from the NCAA and as Head Coach of the Nittany Lions football program, I will do everything in my power to not only comply, but help guide the University forward to become a national leader in ethics, compliance and operational excellence. I knew when I accepted the position that there would be tough times ahead. But I am committed for the long term to Penn State and our student athletes.

“I was then and I remain convinced that our student athletes are the best in the country. I could not be more proud to lead this team and these courageous and humble young men into the upcoming 2012 season. Together we are committed to building a better athletic program and university.”

O’Brien came to Penn State this season from the New England Patriots.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.