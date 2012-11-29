Bill O'Brien Now Says His 'Plan' Is To Stay At Penn State

Photo: AP Images

One week after refusing to dispel rumours that he would abandon Penn State after just one season and jump to the NFL, Bill O’Brien now says he plans on being the coach of the Nittany Lions in 2013.In a radio interview with 790 AM in Atlanta (via ESPN.com), O’Brien was asked if he would be the coach at Penn State in 2013, and once again stopped short of saying he absolutely will be back…



“I plan on being the head football coach at Penn State (in 2013)…That’s my plan and that’s what I intend to do.”

O’Brien’s agent added that he and O’Brien have had “no conversations with anyone else.”

After losing their first two games of the season, O’Brien led Penn State to an 8-4 record, winning Big 10 Coach of the Year honours, and fueling speculation that other teams would come calling. And with his background in the NFL as an assistant coach under Bill Belichick, many believe he will be a popular candidate for vacant NFL jobs after the season.

