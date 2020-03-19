Texans head coach Bill O'Brien reportedly compared DeAndre Hopkins to Aaron Hernandez and complained about his 'baby mamas' in incendiary meeting before baffling blockbuster trade

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Many big names have called for Bill O’Brien’s firing, but DeAndre Hopkins said he thought the response was ‘being blown way out of proportion.’

The Houston Texans sent superstar wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday in the most baffling trade of the NFL offseason thus far.

In an appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up” Wednesday morning, commentator Michael Irvin claimed that Texans GM and head coach Bill O’Brien soured his relationship with Hopkins prior to the blockbuster trade.

Hopkins reportedly told Irvin that O’Brien had compared the four-time Pro Bowler to the late, disgraced New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez before complaining about his “baby mamas.”

Many big names in sports have called for O’Brien’s firing from the franchise, but Hopkins himself said he thought the response was “being blown way out of proportion.”

The Houston Texans traded away one of the most lethal weapons in the NFL in wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, and even the most seasoned experts in football were puzzled as to why.

Until now.

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports DeAndre Hopkins.

In an appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up” Wednesday morning, former Dallas Cowboy and current commentator Michael Irvin claimed that Houston GM and head coach Bill O’Brien had soured his relationship with Hopkins to the point of no return, prompting what is already being tabbed the most baffling trade of the NFL offseason thus far.

According to Irvin, Hopkins told him that he and O’Brien had a meeting over the four-time Pro Bowler’s excessive “influence over the locker room” and his teammates. Then, the six-year Texans head coach compared the four-time Pro Bowler to late New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, who famously fell from grace and was tried in two separate murder cases before taking his own life in prison.

Unsurprisingly, Hopkins took offence to these comments, especially considering he’s “never been in any trouble.” From there, Irvin reported, the meeting continued to devolve. O’Brien reportedly told Hopkins that he doesn’t like seeing “his baby mamas around.”

Check out the clip of Irvin’s appearance below:

.@michaelirvin88 shared shocking details surrounding the relationship problems between Bill O'Brien and DeAndre Hopkins. pic.twitter.com/mr33pvpfxC — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 18, 2020

Immediate reactions to Irvin’s claims have been overwhelming, with many calling for O’Brien’s firing from the franchise.

.@mspears96’s reaction to hearing about Bill O'Brien and DeAndre Hopkins was just ???????????? pic.twitter.com/yAxDPk8Nx3 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 18, 2020

Did y’all hear what @michaelirvin88 just said to @Espngreeny on @GetUpESPN: that @HoustonTexans coach Bill O’Brien actually called @DeAndreHopkins into his office and mentioned the late Aaron Hernandez in the same breath as D-Hop?? Oh! I’m really done with O’Brien if that’s true. — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 18, 2020

Aaron Hernandez and "not liking baby mamas around". If true, cancel Bill O'Brien. Right now. https://t.co/nYoOSAlC7c — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) March 18, 2020

Just in general, if you’re trying to figure out a way to sour a relationship and tank a conversation with a player, I can’t think of many ways to do so faster than to bring up Hernandez in any capacity, especially one where the player might feel like a comparison is being made. — Anthony F. Irwin (@AnthonyIrwinLA) March 18, 2020

Damn sounds a little raci…. nvm I hope Deshaun don’t sign back not worth it https://t.co/xryYVSPxqr — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) March 18, 2020

But for his part, Hopkins said he thought the response was “being blown way out of proportion” on Twitter Wednesday morning.

This is being blown way out of proportion. As I’ve said before, I enjoyed and am proud of my time with the Texans. I have the utmost respect for Coach O’Brien and that will not change. Now, I’m ready to play for the Cardinals. — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) March 18, 2020

