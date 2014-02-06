Even A Christian Website Poll Says Bill Nye Pummelled Ken Ham In The Creation Debate

On Tuesday night, former children’s television host and scientist Bill Nye debated creationist and best-selling Christian author Ken Ham.

The debate was streamed live on YouTube.

Who emerged as the winner?

According to a poll taken on Christian Today — A CHRISTIAN WEBSITE — Nye won by a landslide:

Christian Today is “an independent and inter-denominational Christian media company serving the worldwide church with the latest Christian news,” according to a general mission statement on the website.

