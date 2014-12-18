Bill Nye Uses Emoji To Explain Evolution In 120 Seconds

In a video for Mashable’s video series, “The Watercooler,” Bill Nye used the popular and cute emoji to explain evolution.

“With energy from the sun, molecules hooked together and found ways to reproduce themselves,” Nye explains as emoji flash all over the screen.

This comes after GE’s project “EmojiScience” where Nye and others participated in a Snapchat project where fans could snap @GeneralElectric their favourite emoji and receive a science experiment video back.

They even made a periodic table of emoji:

We snapped a red phone emoji and soon, Bill Nye was on our phone screen:

You can watch the entire video from Mashable here (and below):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

