Bill Nye The Science Guy Pleads To Grownups Not To Push Creationism On Children

Bill Nye, host of the popular education program Bill Nye the Science Guy, is speaking out against creationism in a new video for Big Think.



“Your world just becomes fantastically complicated when you don’t believe in evolution,” he says.

And he’s pleading to adults not to push creationism on children.

“And I say to the grownups, if you want to deny evolution and live in your world that’s completely inconsistent with everything we observe in the universe, that’s fine,” he says.

“But don’t make your kids do it because we need them.

“We need scientifically literate voters and taxpayers for the future.”

Here’s the whole video Big Think via YouTube (hat tip to Hale Stewart):

