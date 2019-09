Bill Nye the Science Guy already knew about this whole horoscope sign change back in 2005 – six years before we all started freaking out about our signs changing from Scorpio to Libra, according to a Reddit contributor.



He might be wrong, but as a kid who grew up watching Bill Nye, I believe him:



