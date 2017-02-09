Bill Nye is back to blow your mind with science in his new Netflix show trailer

Bill Nye is returning to television with a talk show on Netflix called “Bill Nye Saves the World.”

It’s set to debut on April 21 and Netflix just released the show’s first trailer.

A Netflix press release says each episode will “tackle a topic from a scientific point of view, dispel myths, and refute anti-scientific claims that may be espoused by politicians, religious leaders, or titans of industry.”

The show will include panel discussions, celebrity guests, Nye’s signature laboratory experiments, and reported pieces from a team of correspondents.

Nye is best known for hosting “Bill Nye the Science Guy” from 1993 to 1998 on PBS. He was credited with finding new, fun ways to teach viewers about science and how it applies to their daily lives.

Watch the trailer below:

