Bill Nye Pleads With America To Ask The President For NASA Money

In a recent YouTube video, Bill Nye asks for your help to restore the budget for NASA’s planetary exploration program.



The letter is asking to allocate $1.5 billion to NASA for the next five years in order to move forward with missions recommended by the National Academy.

You can help by writing a letter to the President on the Planetary Society’s website.

The 2013 budget called for a 21 per cent cut to NASA’s planetary sciences division, which is responsible for all robotic space exploration.

Robotic explorations include Cassini (currently studying Saturn and its moons), the twin Mars rovers Spirit and Opportunity and the Curiosity rover, which has now been roaming Mars for two months.

The 2014 budget is currently being drafted by the Office of Management and Budget, and if the cut is not restored, future missions to Europa, a moon of Jupiter, and Titan, a moon of Saturn may not possible. Even maintaining current missions like Curiosity would also be difficult.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.