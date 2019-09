When asked if there was one scientific fact that blew his mind, Bill Nye, author of “Undeniable” had a whimsical response. But what about what’s still to come? Nye hopes these are the 3 scientific breakthroughs that are forthcoming.

Produced by Justin Gmoser and Alana Kakoyiannis.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.