Science Fans Will Love The Latest Presidential 'Selfie'

On Friday, the White House hosted its first-ever Student Film Fest — but most people are talking about photos rather than film.

Actually, it’s just one photo in particular: A new presidential selfie, featuring science educators Bill Nye “The Science Guy,” and Neil de Grasse Tyson, and of course, President Barack Obama.

This one will likely spark less controversy than the last, with the prime ministers of the UK and Denmark, taken at the memorial service for Nelson Mandela.

“So, an astrophysicist, an engineer, and the President of the United States walk into The Blue Room… ” Nye tweeted.

In between screenings, the trio snapped this photo, which Nye posted to his Instagram:

