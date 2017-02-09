This is our best look yet at Bill Nye's new Netflix show

Bill Nye is getting his own show on Netflix. A new trailer has been released that gives us a better glimpse of what the format of the show will look like. The trailer says Nye will cover climate change, sex, GMOs, technology, and alternative medicine. And will feature special guests Steve Aoki, Tim Gunn, Will Wheaton and Joel McHale. The show will air April 21.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.