Real estate mogul and presidential hopeful Donald Trump isn’t a strong believer in climate change. Bill Nye, author of “Unstoppable,” has a response to Trump and other conservative candidates on the issue.

Produced by Justin Gmoser and Justin Maiman.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.