Bill Murray is making a Christmas special on Netflix and it looks perfect

Bill Murray may be more myth than man at this point.

He has been known to crash random events, such as bachelor parties. Dozens of stories have been shared online, and many of them sound almost too good to be true.

Now, Murray will be getting his own Netflix Christmas special, simply titled “A Very Murray Christmas.”

“A Very Murray Christmas” reunites the actor with Sofia Coppola, who last directed him in “Lost in Translation,” which earned Murray the first Oscar nomination of his career.

This first teaser doesn’t show much. All that can be seen is Murray, wearing a pair of reindeer antlers, staring gloomily out a window at a vast cityscape.

It has a very similar look and feel to “Lost in Translation” and the film’s many memorable shots of Tokyo.

The special sells itself on Murray alone, despite the fact it will apparently include appearances from the likes of George Clooney, Miley Cyrus, Amy Poehler, and Maya Rudolph as well.

“A Very Bill Murray Christmas” will be released on Netflix this December. Check out the teaser below:

