Bill Murray took Comic-Con by storm with a series of grandiose shenanigans

It’s only one day into San Diego Comic-Con but it looks like the winner of this year’s convention is not “Star Wars” or a Marvel property. It is Bill Murray.
Murray is known for his random public appearances, which sometimes seem more like a myth than truth. “No one will ever believe you” has become a mantra surrounding Murray.
Well, we can believe this one.
On Thursday, Murray showed up to Comic-Con and took social media by storm.
Before making his way to the panel, Murray put on a show.
Bill Murray walking through Hall H singing ‘Smoke on the Water.’ GOOD MORNING.
— Russ Fischer (@russfischer) July 9, 2015
Now I’m gonna have Smoke on the Water stuck in my head all day thanks a lot Bill Murray
— tess (@haveyoumettess) July 9, 2015
And in case those Tweets seem to good to be true, there is video evidence of him walking out to “Smoke On the Water.”
Bill Murray, ladies and gentlemen. #ComicCon pic.twitter.com/BjMPxwqcsu
— Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) July 9, 2015
Murray showed that nobody knows how to interact with his fans quite like he does. He even signed a fan’s head.
i love u bill murray pic.twitter.com/Ydmp71ohUR
— yung noam chumsky (@AzTalantuli) July 9, 2015
And he didn’t go anywhere until he greeted as many of his fans as possible.
#ComicCon2015 #billmurray walking through the main aisle! pic.twitter.com/rvLV0FI1Le
— Abril vazquez (@la_guerisima) July 9, 2015
Turns out he was there to promote one of his movies, in a panel for his upcoming film “Rock the Kasbah.”
This is Bill Murray’s very FIRST appearance at Comic-Con! #SDCC2015 #SDCC #ComicCon #ComicCon2015 #BillMurray pic.twitter.com/Z2h63YpPpG
— ScreenInvasion.com (@ScreenInvasion) July 9, 2015
@BillMurray promoting his movie Rock the Casbah #HallH @HallHLine @EnglishmanSDCC @SD_Comic_Con @Crazy4ComicCon pic.twitter.com/6EJs8NPaDa
— Jason Koh (@CorgiKohmander) July 9, 2015
Once his work was done, Murray stopped by the “Hunger Games” panel to meet one of his biggest fans, Jennifer Lawrence.
These two. Backstage at #ComicCon. #JenniferLawrence #BillMurray #MockingjaySDCC #SDCC pic.twitter.com/tjPqzddHRY
— ID (@TeamID) July 9, 2015
Imagen de Jennifer Lawrence junto a Bill Murray #MockingjaySDCC pic.twitter.com/qygh6uC5jX
— Ciudad de los Libros (@CiudadeLibros) July 9, 2015
Talk about a Snapchat to make your friends jealous.
Murray’s next film, “Rock the Kasbah,” will be out in theatres on October 23.
