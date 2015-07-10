Bill Murray took Comic-Con by storm with a series of grandiose shenanigans

Getty Images Bill Murray stole the show at San Diego Comic-Con.

It’s only one day into San Diego Comic-Con but it looks like the winner of this year’s convention is not “Star Wars” or a Marvel property. It is Bill Murray.

Murray is known for his random public appearances, which sometimes seem more like a myth than truth. “No one will ever believe you” has become a mantra surrounding Murray.

Well, we can believe this one.

On Thursday, Murray showed up to Comic-Con and took social media by storm.

Before making his way to the panel, Murray put on a show.

Bill Murray walking through Hall H singing ‘Smoke on the Water.’ GOOD MORNING.

Now I’m gonna have Smoke on the Water stuck in my head all day thanks a lot Bill Murray

And in case those Tweets seem to good to be true, there is video evidence of him walking out to “Smoke On the Water.”

Murray showed that nobody knows how to interact with his fans quite like he does. He even signed a fan’s head.

i love u bill murray pic.twitter.com/Ydmp71ohUR

And he didn’t go anywhere until he greeted as many of his fans as possible.

Turns out he was there to promote one of his movies, in a panel for his upcoming film “Rock the Kasbah.”

Once his work was done, Murray stopped by the “Hunger Games” panel to meet one of his biggest fans, Jennifer Lawrence.

Imagen de Jennifer Lawrence junto a Bill Murray #MockingjaySDCC pic.twitter.com/qygh6uC5jX

Talk about a Snapchat to make your friends jealous.

Murray’s next film, “Rock the Kasbah,” will be out in theatres on October 23.

