Bill Murray was stunned by Xavier's last-second loss in the NCAA Tournament

Many were stunned when Wisconsin completed their upset win over second-seeded Xavier in the NCAA Tournament with a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Among those was actor and comedian Bill Murray.

Murray’s son, Luke Murray, is an assistant coach for Xavier and the elder Murray has been a fixture at Xavier’s games in March.

So when Bronson Koenig hit his shot to give Wisconsin the upset win, the TNT camera’s quickly turned to Murray for his reaction and he clearly wasn’t taking it well.

Here is the shot.

Prior to the tournament, Luke posted some photos of his dad to Twitter from happier moments in his sports life, including this photo of father and son.

When you hear you’re a 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.#LetsMarch #LetsGoX pic.twitter.com/kk3ikeYs1c

— Luke Murray (@CoachLukeMurray) March 14, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.