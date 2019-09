Bill Murray is in a new movie with Melissa McCarthy, Naomi Watts, and a ten-year-old actor named Jaeden Lieberher called “St. Vincent.” At the premiere in New York City, Bill Murray was his typical hilarious self.

Produced by Matt Johnston

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.