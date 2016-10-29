Watch Bill Murray sing to a crowd at Wrigley Field during Game 3 of the World Series

Fox Sports Bill Murray singing ‘Take Me Out to the Ballgame’ at Wrigley Field.

Actor, comedian, and unapologetic Chicago Cubs fan Bill Murray was on hand at Wrigley Field on Friday night during Game 3 of the World Series.

Not one to just sit on the sidelines, Murray led the crowd in a rendition of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.” Also not one to do anything halfway when it comes to comedy, Murray led the song — in the voice of Donald Duck.

Watch him sing below:

Such a legend. BILL MURRAY sings the 7th inning stretch in Game 3 at Wrigley Field. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/RLFMUBXcYx

— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 29, 2016

